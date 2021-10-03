Estonia has over 200,000 vaccine doses

A vaccination bus.
A vaccination bus. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Estonian cold storage warehouses held over 200,000 doses of various vaccines by Friday.

As of October 1, the Health Board had a stockpile of 122,016 doses of Pfizer/BioNTech's Comirnaty vaccine, 85,770 doses of the Moderna vaccine, 3,400 doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine and 3,550 doses of the Janssen single-dose vaccine.

Estonia had 214,736 doses of vaccine, enough to immunize 109,143 people as the Janssen vaccine only requires a single shot.

Asked about expiry dates, a Health Board spokesperson said that one batch of AstraZeneca vaccines is set to expire on November 30.

Estonia did not receive any Janssen vaccine this week, with 9,600 doses expected next week.

Estonia had vaccinated 760,015 people with at least a single dose by October 1, with the immunization cycles of 707,498 people or 53.24 percent of the population completed.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

