Covid cases to rise in Harju, Ida-Viru counties in coming weeks

The number of coronavirus infections will increase in Harju County, southern Estonia and Ida-Viru County in the coming weeks, the results of the latest wastewater study led by the University of Tartu show.

The results show there is a smaller amount of coronavirus in water samples from western Estonia. The study was carried out between September 27 and October 1.

Tanel Tenson, lead researcher of the study, Professor of Technology of Antimicrobial Compounds of the University of Tartu, said the percentage of samples with very high level of virus has grown steadily for the last month.

"Virus amounts have increased significantly above the Estonian average in Harju Country, southern Estonia, as well as in Ida-Viru County. Among settlements, the largest increase in viruses has been recorded in Viljandi, Sillamäe, and the Jõhvi-Ahtme region," said Tenson.

The map does not contain the data for Valga as researchers were unable to determine the coronavirus amounts there due to the high concentration of additives in the water sampled from the treatment plant.

Results of the wastewater monitoring study carried out between September 27 - October 1. Source: University of Tartu.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!