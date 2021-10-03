Number of people hospitalized grows to 232

A COVID-19 ward at the North Estonia Medical Center.
A COVID-19 ward at the North Estonia Medical Center. Source: North Estonia Medical Center
As of Sunday, October 3, 192 people need hospital treatment for symptomatic COVID-19. A total of 232 patients with the coronavirus have been hospitalized of whom 169 or 72.8 percent are unvaccinated and 63 or 27.2 percent have completed the immunization cycle.

Hospitals opened 32 new treatment cases in the last 24 hours. Three people died, the Health Board reported.

Estonia analyzed 4,011 test results of which 629 were positive. Of those, 447 were for unvaccinated and 182 for fully vaccinated people.

2,165 vaccine shots were administered, putting the tally at 1,375,014 doses. Adult coverage with at least one dose is now 67.2 percent.

--

Editor: Marcus Turovski

