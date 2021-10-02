Health Board: 212 covid patients, 742 new cases, one death

On Saturday morning, 212 patients with coronavirus are being treated in Estonian hospitals and 742 new cases were confirmed during the last day, the Health Board said. One person died.

Of those in hospital, 152 or 71.7 percent have not been vaccinated. Twenty-six new cases were opened during the last day.

One person infected with the coronavirus died: a 63-year-old man. The total number of people who have died in Estonia after testing positive coronavirus is 1,358.

In total, 6,191 test results were analyzed, of which 742 were positive. Of those who tested positive, 525 were unvaccinated. The last time more than 700 cases were confirmed each day was in March 2021.

The 14-day infection rate is 633.12 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Yesterday, 2,281 doses of vaccine were administered during the day. The coverage of adults with at least one vaccine dose is 67.1 percent.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

Wear a mask in crowded places.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

Cover your mouth and nose when you sneeze or cough.

If you develop symptoms stay at home and contact a family doctor.

Coronavirus data

You can find more data about coronavirus in Estonia on the Health Board's website or at koroonakaart. Both websites are in Estonian, Russian and English.

