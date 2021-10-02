Travel restrictions for arrivals to Estonia from October 4

Six European countries will be on Estonia's green list from Monday, October 4.

The revised lists and restrictions are valid from Monday. The three-tier system is coded red, yellow and green.

Arrivals should fill in an online passenger declaration form before arrival.

Green list

14-day average rate of 75 per 100,000 inhabitants and under.

Czechia 58,96

Holy See 0

Hungary 57,89

Malta 60,25

Monaco 68,8

Poland 25,65

No restriction on movement.

Yellow list

14-day average rate of 75 - 200 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Andorra 139,15

Denmark 81,3

Finland 104,37

France 132,57

Germany 139,78

Iceland 121,66

Italy 90,38

Liechtenstein 141,95

Luxembourg 180,48

Netherlands 147,49

Portugal 108,13

San Marino 116,1

Spain 76,85

Sweden 102,34

Arrivals from these countries must present proof of vaccination, proof of passing negative on a coronavirus test, or proof of recovery from the virus.

PCR tests must have been taken within 72 hours of arrival and antigen tests within 48 hours.

Arrivals without a negative test certificate can take a test on arrival and quarantine while awaiting results.

Red list

14-day average rate of 201 per 100,000 inhabitants and over.

Austria 287,73

Belgium 242,54

Bulgaria 310,57

Croatia 394,91

Cyprus 206,76

Greece 287,46

Ireland 362,94

Latvia 398,02

Lithuania 645,68

Norway 201,06

Romania 398,93

Slovakia 234,19

Slovenia 627

Switzerland 259,14

United Kingdom 643,48

Non-vaccinated arrivals from Red-list countries must quarantine for 10 days on arrival in Estonia.

A test must be taken on arrival and day six. If both are negative, quarantine can be shortened. Vaccinated people do not need to test.

More information is available on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' website.

The data is compiled by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control. The list is updated every Friday and takes effect from the following Monday.

