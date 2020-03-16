ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Work sick leave can be filed online as temporary measure from Monday ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Estonian ID Card and card reader.
Estonian ID Card and card reader. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

From Monday, March 16, going on sick leave can be done as a temporary measure online in Estonia, following the government's declaration of an emergency situation due to the coronavirus pandemic late last week.

An increased workload for family doctors and the health sector as a whole means that getting in touch with a doctor may be more difficult; those in need of filing an official sick note (Haigusleht) with employers can do so via the Patient Portal, the Health Insurance Fund (Haigekassa), family doctors association (perearstide selts) and health and well-being center (Tervise ja Heaolu Infosüsteemide Keskus) say.

Entries into the patients' portal will be forwarded to the Health Insurance Fund and the individual's employer and family doctor; the record is also automatically opened and the individual will be contacted by the family doctors' center within a week to clarify their state of health and any presenting symptoms.

Karmen Joller, board member at the family doctors' association, said that a surge in requests to open official sick leave is anticipated.

"To let us focus on those who need the most help, we ask patients to apply for sick leave and care sheets via the patient's portal," Joller said, adding that only those with more serious health concerns or who have no means of setting up the relevant documents via the portal or by email to contact their family doctor.

Sick leave can be taken by working people who are sick, as well as those caring for a sick child or family member or dependant, and this continues to apply to all illnesses. There are also options to take sick leave if a person is likely to have been exposed to coronavirus but symptoms have not yet developed.

"The goal is for those who are sick or who have been exposed to the virus is to stay at home so that we can together limit the spread of the [corona]virus," said Rai Laane, Health Insurance Fund chief.

The Health Insurance Fund's website in English is here.

The Patient Portal in English is here.

Users should log on using their Estonian ID card or mobile ID and then click on the invalid report menu at left. They should enter their phone number to allow a family doctor or nurse to contact them within seven days (see above). The sick leave certificate is open from the date of application to March 30 2020, ERR's online news in Estonian reports. The exact length of the required sick leave certificate would be discussed with the family doctor.

Technical questions on using the Patient Portal can be answered by email or on +372 7943 943.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

health insurance fundsick leavefamily doctorscoronaviruscoronavirus in estoniaestonian health sector
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
09:11

Work sick leave can be filed online as temporary measure from Monday

08:46

Doctor's advice line asks callers to only enquire about health issues

08:25

Prime Minister: Return to normality after coronavirus is months away

08:10

Interior ministry announces temporary border control rules

08:04

Government confirms decision to reintroduce temporary border controls

15.03

Reinsalu: Deal allows Estonians stuck in coronavirus chaos home via Poland

15.03

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Estonia up to 171

15.03

Riina Sikkut: Emergency situation requires extraordinary empathy

15.03

Toomas Hendrik Ilves: Let us keep our distance during coronavirus outbreak

15.03

Minister: No Poland deal yet for Estonians returning in wake of coronavirus

15.03

Tele2 to close all service points

15.03

Tänak, Järveoja finish 2nd at shortened Rally Mexico

15.03

Kokk: Rapid excise duty cuts should be considered to liven up economy

15.03

Tallink to continue to operate vessels between Estonia, Finland

15.03

Reinsalu: It is illegal to punish people for not being able to come to work

15.03

PERH to cut back regular activity from Tuesday

15.03

Apollo Group to temporarily close businesses to prevent spread of virus

15.03

Number of coronavirus cases climbs to 135

15.03

Jüri Ratas' statement: It is time to work together as a society

15.03

"Aktuaalne kaamera" to add noon news program

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: