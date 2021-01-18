Health Board: 265 new cases of coronavirus, eight deaths ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Doctors were the first to be vaccinated for COVID-19 in Tallinn on December 27.
Doctors were the first to be vaccinated for COVID-19 in Tallinn on December 27. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
265 new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed in the last day and eight people infected with the disease died, the Health Board said on Monday.

128 new cases were diagnosed in Harju County, 45 in Ida-Viru County, 20 in Pärnu County, 18 in Tartu County, 10 in Lääne-Viru County, eight in Rapla County, seven in Võru County, four in Jarva County, three each in Valga and Jõgeva counties and two each in Saare and Põlva counties.

There were 15 cases with no information in the population register. 

In total, 2,659 tests were analyzed and the positive share was 10 percent. The 14-day infection rate is 589.02 per 100,000.

As of Monday morning, 424 are being treated in hospital - 21 more than on Sunday. Forty-one patients are being treated in intensive care and 26 are using ventilators.

In total, 333 people have died after becoming infected with the coronavirus in Estonia.  

So far, 18,275 people in Estonia have received the coronavirus vaccine. Second doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech have also started to be given, two of which are needed for immunity to be gained administered 21 days apart. In total, 66 people have received their second dose of the vaccine. 

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

  • The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.
  • In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.
  • Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.
  • Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.
  • When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.
  • Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.
  • People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app here. 

Editor: Helen Wright

