Health Board: 265 new cases of coronavirus, eight deaths

265 new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed in the last day and eight people infected with the disease died, the Health Board said on Monday.

128 new cases were diagnosed in Harju County, 45 in Ida-Viru County, 20 in Pärnu County, 18 in Tartu County, 10 in Lääne-Viru County, eight in Rapla County, seven in Võru County, four in Jarva County, three each in Valga and Jõgeva counties and two each in Saare and Põlva counties.

There were 15 cases with no information in the population register.

In total, 2,659 tests were analyzed and the positive share was 10 percent. The 14-day infection rate is 589.02 per 100,000.

As of Monday morning, 424 are being treated in hospital - 21 more than on Sunday. Forty-one patients are being treated in intensive care and 26 are using ventilators.

In total, 333 people have died after becoming infected with the coronavirus in Estonia.

So far, 18,275 people in Estonia have received the coronavirus vaccine. Second doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech have also started to be given, two of which are needed for immunity to be gained administered 21 days apart. In total, 66 people have received their second dose of the vaccine.

