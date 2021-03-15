Tallinn distributing masks to apartment blocks with covid outbreaks ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Lasnamäe Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Tallinn is distributing free masks to apartment blocks where there has been an outbreak of coronavirus. In total, the city authorities are planning to distribute up to 2 million masks.

Residents of apartment houses with at least five people infected will find packs of masks in their mailboxes in the coming weeks. So far, 16,000 masks apartments have been handed out in Tallinn's Lasnamäe district.

From Monday, masks will be distributed to 80,000 more apartments.

Lasnamäe elder Vladimir Svet (Center) said information is given to the council by the Health Board (Terviseamet). Residents will not be told who has the virus and who does not.

"We have not asked for personal data from the Health Board, the only thing we have asked for is the number of the apartment block so we know where the outbreak is," Svet said.

The masks will be distributed as long as the number of outbreaks continues to increase, he said.

Finding masks in the mailbox will make people think about their actions, deputy mayor of Tallinn Betina Beškina, said.

"Currently tensions are increasing. Some people don't want to hear anything about the virus and masks. Some people are grateful. I hope that with this action, the city can contribute a little to fight against the coronavirus," Beškina said.

The masks will be distributed to single parents, families with several children and pensioners.

Editor: Roberta Vaino

