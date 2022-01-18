Health Board: 318 hospitalized patients, 2,303 new cases, 3 deaths

As of Tuesday morning, 318 coronavirus patients are being treated in hospitals across Estonia and a record 2,104 new cases were recorded in the last day, data from the Health Board shows. There were three deaths.

There are 226 patients hospitalized in Estonia for a serious case of the coronavirus, of which 182 (80.5 percent) are unvaccinated and 44 (19.5 percent) are vaccinated. A total of 318 hospitalized patients have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, 92 are being treated for other illnesses. There are 17 patients in intensive care, 12 patients are under ventilators.

In total, 9,238 tests were analyzed with the positive test share at 24.9 percent. The 7-day infection rate per 100,000 people is 138.7 among vaccinated people and 202.7 among unvaccinated people.

In total, 850,071 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Estonia, with 824,192 of them having already received their second dose.

3,629 vaccine doses were administered since Monday morning. There have been 346,735 booster doses administered in Estonia. 62 percent of the Estonian population have completed their vaccination process.

Estonia's rate of infections per 100,000 inhabitants over the past 14 days now stands at 2,014.56, data from the Health Board shows.

There were three deaths, involving a 65-year old woman, a 67-year old man and a 68-year old man. The coronavirus has claimed the lives of 1,987 people in Estonia.

Editor's note: This article was updated with additional data at 11.15 a.m.

Coronavirus data

You can find more data about coronavirus in Estonia on the Health Board's website or at koroonakaart. Both websites are in Estonian, Russian and English.

