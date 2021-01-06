Health Board: 723 new coronavirus cases diagnosed, three deaths ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

A sign for the Health Board's
A sign for the Health Board's "Let's keep Estonia open!" campaign in Kohtla-Järve, Ida-Viru County. Source: .Maria Metšenina
News

Three people infected with COVID-19 died and 723 cases of coronavirus were diagnosed in the last 24 hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) said on Wednesday.

Three people infected with COVID-19 died during the last day, two men aged 65 and 78 and one women aged 73. So far, 261 people infected with the coronavirus have died in Estonia. 

The majority of cases - 391 - were recorded in Harju County and 300 of those were in Tallinn. 140 cases were reported in Ida-Viru County.

There were 40 new cases in Pärnu County, 34 in Lääne-Viru County, 28 in Tartu County, 11 in Valga County, 10 in Hiiu County and seven in Saare County. Six cases each were diagnosed in Järva, Rapla and Võru counties, five in Viljandi and four each in Põlva and Lääne counties. Twenty cases had no information in the population register.

5,528 tests were analyzed and the proportion of positive tests was approximately 13 percent. This is the first time more than 5,000 tests have been analyzed on a single day since December 30, which suggests normal levels of testing are starting to resume after they fell over the new year.

The 14-day infection rate is 553.28 per 100,000 inhabitants.

There are 402 people in hospital, which is five more than on Tuesday, with 29 patients using ventilators and 46 being treated in intensive care.

In total, more than 5,000 health care workers have now been vaccinated against the virus and 1,821 people were vaccinated in the last 24 hours.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

  • The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.
  • In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.
  • Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.
  • Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.
  • When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.
  • Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.
  • People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app here. 

Editor: Helen Wright

