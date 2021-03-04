Government confirms coronavirus restrictions starting on March 6 ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Empty cafe in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The government on Wednesday agreed to implement stricter restrictions to stop the spread of coronavirus. The new restrictions come into effect on Saturday (March 6) and will end on March 28.

The government first published the proposed new rules concerning eateries, shops, education and sports events on Tuesday evening and they were agreed on Wednesday.

The new rules hope to lessen the burden on healthcare institutions and reduce the infection rate, which is the second highest in Europe and over 1,100 per 100,000 inhabitants.

"We have come to a situation where it is impossible to decrease the number of coronavirus infections without additional restrictions," said Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) on Tuesday.

Additionally, regulations agreed by the government last week, closing entertainment facilities and limiting eateries' opening hours, came into effect yesterday (March 3).

The regulations set to take effect on Saturday have been republished below:

Catering and commercial establishments

Occupancy rates will be limited to 25 percent for shops and eateries.

Eateries must be closed at weekends and must shut at 6 p.m. on weekdays. Take-away can still be sold after 6 p.m.

Non-essential stores must close at weekends. Stores that sell food and necessities, such as pharmacies and eyewear stores, may remain open; this also applies to establishments that have a so-called drive-in option.

Outdoor establishments, such as the markets, will have to disperse customers.

Sporting and exercising events

Sporting and exercising events are only allowed for professional athletes, while people with special needs are allowed to participate in exercising events.

The government decided to cancel the Haanja Marathon of the Estoloppet ski marathon series that was supposed to be held on March 6.

Education

Students who are taking final and national exams at the end of the 2020/2021 schoolyear are allowed to continue with contact learning two days a week as of March 15. Schools are required to apply the necessary measures to prevent the spread of the virus pursuant to the guidelines of the Ministry of Education and Research.

Reduce contacts

The government is advising people to minimize all unnecessary contacts, and if a face-to-face meeting is inevitable, to meet in groups of up to 6 people.

The government advises employers and employees to, wherever possible, use remote ways of working.

The restrictions due to be implemented on March 6 can also be read on the government's website.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccines

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:21

French army to arrive at Tapa this month, bringing Leclerc tanks

13:50

MP and former EDF commander Johannes Kert dies

13:37

Study: Share of British coronavirus variant in Estonia is 13 percent

13:26

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas self-isolating until Thursday

13:08

Amendment gives police power to punish coronavirus rule breakers

12:47

Restaurants on wage compensation: Too little, for too short a time period

12:25

Statistics: Inflation 0.6 percent on year to February 2021

12:01

Teachers' union calls for €1,800 average salary

11:37

Culture minister: We want to provide crisis exit plan in March

11:16

Portal: Anti-mask protest at Ülemiste Keskus fails

10:52

Tallinn to assist apartment associations battle COVID-19 outbreaks

10:50

Health Board: 1,536 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed, 14 deaths

10:26

Estonia to discuss AstraZeneca vaccine age restriction in March

09:55

Coalition continues predecessor's coronavirus supplementary budget

09:39

Russia calling citizens living in Estonia to vaccinations

09:37

President Kaljulaid gets vaccinated Updated

09:19

Lutsar: 2+2 rule should be reinstated outside

08:56

Prime minister: Prepare for more restrictions if no improvement with virus

08:25

Gallery: Vaccination of frontline workers starts on Saaremaa

04.03

Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival opens year-round online cinema

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: