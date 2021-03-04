1,420 new coronavirus cases have been found of a total 6,969 tests taken - a rate of 20.4 percent - in Estonia over the past 24 hours, the Health Board announced. Eight deaths were also registered.

Eight new coronavirus deaths were registered within the past 24 hours, involving an 92-year old woman, a 90-year old man, an 89-year old woman, an 85-year old woman, a 80-year old man, a 77-year old woman, a 70-year old woman and a 58-year old man.

According to data from the population registry, there were 815 cases diagnosed in Harju County with 628 of those discovered in Tallinn.

196 cases were found in Ida-Viru County with another 80 discovered in Lääne-Viru County. Tartu County saw 70 cases over the last 24 hours, 61 cases were diagnosed among people registered in Saare County. Pärnu County saw 50 new cases, 25 new cases were found in Võru County and 21 each went to Lääne and Rapla counties.

13 cases were diagnosed in Viljandi County, nine cases each went to Hiiu and Põlva counties. Eight cases were found in Järva County, seven in Valga County and four cases were discovered in Jõgeva County.

There was no information in the population registry for 27 of the cases diagnosed.

Estonia's rate of infections per 100,000 inhabitants over the past 14 days has exceeded the thousand-mark, now standing at 1,153.22, data from the Health Board shows.

In total, 87,086 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Estonia, with 39,762 of them having received their second dose.

564 people receiving treatment in hospital, 44 in intensive care

As of Thursday morning, 564 people are receiving treatment in hospital, nine more than on Wednesday. 28 patients are under assisted breathing and there are 53 patients in intensive care.

A total of 6,969 primary coronavirus tests were carried out over the past 24 hours, with 1,420 returning positive and 5,549 negative – a positive rate of 20.4 percent. There have been 960,700 tests conducted in total since the start of March, with 70,610 total cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

53,360 people are considered to have recovered from the novel coronavirus in Estonia with 15,648 (29.3 percent) at least 28 days removed from their last positive test. 37,712 of the total recoveries are closed cases but have not yet had 28 days since their last positive test.

There were eight deaths reported over the last 24 hours. In total, the coronavirus has claimed 623 lives in Estonia since March, according to the Health Board.

The 14-day average infection rate is 1,153.22 per 100,000 inhabitants.

For more data visit koroonakaart, which offers detailed data in Estonian, English and Russian.

