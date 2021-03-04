AK: Small Lääne-Viru County town third-worst COVID-19-affected district ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Outskirts of Viru-Nigula, Lääne-Viru County. Source: ERR
News

One of the highest rates of coronavirus infections is found in Viru-Nigula municipality, Lääne-Viru County, ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) reported Wednesday night. The municipality, population 336, has a rate of infection twice that of the Estonia average, AK reported, something experts say is the result of a careless attitude towards the virus.

AK said there are 127 active cases in the municipality – meaning close to 40 percent of the registered populace currently has the virus – with 10 of these people hospitalized.

Marje Muusikus, head of the Health Board's (Terviseamet) eastern regional department, said that the high figures were due to complacency in adhering to restrictions or best practices.

She told AK that: "Last spring, it could be observed that when there were tough restrictions, things didn't go so crazy; however, now, things are taken more lightly. The public visit the store without masks, with the family. In other words, all depends on people and the care they take."

Viru-Nigula municpality lies third behind Maardu and Anija rural municipality, both close to Tallinn, in terms of cumulative cases, at 2,285 since the pandemic began (as noted 127 of these are active – ed.), according to data (link in Estonian).

Lääne-Viru County where Viru-Nigula is located has a population of around 60,000 and a population density of just 16 people per square kilometer.

However, it is sandwiched between two more populous, and more densely populated, counties, Harju and Ida-Viru – also the two regions with the highest numbers of cases.

Harju County has 8,792 active cases, and Ida-Viru County 1,684, according to the koroonakaart.

However, the county does not have any different regulations from anywhere else, since restrictions were harmonized early on this year, and there is likely to be plenty of crossover between it and its neighboring counties.

As for restrictions currently or soon to be in place in Viru-Nigula municipality, kindergarten groups are in isolation while a mobile testing bus is to start work from nearby Kunda on Friday, AK reported.

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccines

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:21

French army to arrive at Tapa this month, bringing Leclerc tanks

13:50

MP and former EDF commander Johannes Kert dies

13:37

Study: Share of British coronavirus variant in Estonia is 13 percent

13:26

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas self-isolating until Thursday

13:08

Amendment gives police power to punish coronavirus rule breakers

12:47

Restaurants on wage compensation: Too little, for too short a time period

12:25

Statistics: Inflation 0.6 percent on year to February 2021

12:01

Teachers' union calls for €1,800 average salary

11:37

Culture minister: We want to provide crisis exit plan in March

11:16

Portal: Anti-mask protest at Ülemiste Keskus fails

10:52

Tallinn to assist apartment associations battle COVID-19 outbreaks

10:50

Health Board: 1,536 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed, 14 deaths

10:26

Estonia to discuss AstraZeneca vaccine age restriction in March

09:55

Coalition continues predecessor's coronavirus supplementary budget

09:39

Russia calling citizens living in Estonia to vaccinations

09:37

President Kaljulaid gets vaccinated Updated

09:19

Lutsar: 2+2 rule should be reinstated outside

08:56

Prime minister: Prepare for more restrictions if no improvement with virus

08:25

Gallery: Vaccination of frontline workers starts on Saaremaa

04.03

Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival opens year-round online cinema

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: