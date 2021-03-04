One of the highest rates of coronavirus infections is found in Viru-Nigula municipality, Lääne-Viru County, ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) reported Wednesday night. The municipality, population 336, has a rate of infection twice that of the Estonia average, AK reported, something experts say is the result of a careless attitude towards the virus.

AK said there are 127 active cases in the municipality – meaning close to 40 percent of the registered populace currently has the virus – with 10 of these people hospitalized.

Marje Muusikus, head of the Health Board's (Terviseamet) eastern regional department, said that the high figures were due to complacency in adhering to restrictions or best practices.

She told AK that: "Last spring, it could be observed that when there were tough restrictions, things didn't go so crazy; however, now, things are taken more lightly. The public visit the store without masks, with the family. In other words, all depends on people and the care they take."

Viru-Nigula municpality lies third behind Maardu and Anija rural municipality, both close to Tallinn, in terms of cumulative cases, at 2,285 since the pandemic began (as noted 127 of these are active – ed.), according to data (link in Estonian).

Lääne-Viru County where Viru-Nigula is located has a population of around 60,000 and a population density of just 16 people per square kilometer.

However, it is sandwiched between two more populous, and more densely populated, counties, Harju and Ida-Viru – also the two regions with the highest numbers of cases.

Harju County has 8,792 active cases, and Ida-Viru County 1,684, according to the koroonakaart.

However, the county does not have any different regulations from anywhere else, since restrictions were harmonized early on this year, and there is likely to be plenty of crossover between it and its neighboring counties.

As for restrictions currently or soon to be in place in Viru-Nigula municipality, kindergarten groups are in isolation while a mobile testing bus is to start work from nearby Kunda on Friday, AK reported.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!