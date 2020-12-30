Health Board: 968 cases of coronavirus diagnosed, five deaths

968 cases of coronavirus were diagnosed in the last 24 hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) said on Wednesday, a new record high. Five people died during the last day.

515 cases were diagnosed in Harju County and 404 of those new cases were in Tallinn.

140 new cases were recorded in Ida-Viru County, 100 in Tartu County, 46 in Pärnu County, 39 in Lääne-Viru County, 29 in Võru County, 21 in Valga County, 17 in Järva County, 15 in Hiiu County and 14 in Rapla County,

Six cases each were found in Jõgeva, Põlva and Saare counties, two in Viljandi County and one in Lääne County. Eleven cases had no place of residence in the population register.

In total, 6,648 tests were analyzed giving a positive share of 14.6 percent. The 14-day infection rate is 600.69 per 100,000 inhabitants.

There are 411 people being treated in hospital for coronavirus and 884 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The previous highest number of tests recorded on a single day was 760 on December 11, which resulted from a backlog of cases.

The Health Board told ERR News that Wednesday's figures resulted from a backlog in the lab due to an increase in the number of people being tested after the Christmas break.

Spokesperson Eike Kingsepp said: "Tests from three days were analyzed - 661 of those were positive results from yesterday's tests."

