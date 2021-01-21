11,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to arrive in Estonia next week

Based on the data of the Ministry of Social Affairs, in total 10,950 doses of both Pfizer/BioNtech and Moderna vaccines, should arrive in Estonia next week.

Ministry of Social Affairs' media advisor Eva Lehtla told ERR that on Monday (January 25), 9,750 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will arrive in Estonia and 1,200 doses of Moderna vaccine.

Lehtla said the first Moderna doses arrived last week and there were also 1,200 of them.

While AstraZeneca's vaccine had not been approved yet, Lehtla said, according to the current information, the European Medicines Agency should give its evaluation of the vaccine by January 29.

As of Thursday, 21,985 vaccinations have been administered in Estonia. Of, those 1,484 were second doses.

Estonia joined the European Union's joint tender which has agreements with Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Janssen Pharmaceutica NV and CureVac, and 3,477,726 doses have been ordered for Estonia.

--

