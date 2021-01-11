Health Board: 290 new coronavirus cases diagnosed, four deaths ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Four people infected with coronavirus and 290 new cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed in the last 24 hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) said on Monday.

During the last day, four people infected with coronavirus died in Estonia, two women aged 90 and 80 and two men aged 79 and 78. The total number of people who have died after becoming infected with coronavirus is 287.

Data from the population register shows 156 cases were diagnosed with Harju County with 132 of those in Tallinn.

There were 38 cases in Ida-Viru County, 33 in Pärnu County, 12 in Lääne-Viru County, nine in Järva County and eight new cases each in Võru and Tartu counties.

Four cases were reported in Põlva County, three in Viljandi County, two each in Rapla, Valga and Lääne counties and one each in Hiiu and Jõgeva counties. There were 11 cases with no information in the population register.

In total, 3,497 tests were analyzed which gave a positive share of 8.3 percent.

The 14-day infection rate is 601.44 per 100,000 inhabitants and 412 people are receiving treatment in hospitals.

The Health Board is monitoring more than 22,800 people across the country, with over 14,000 of those in Harju County.

In total, 10,972 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Estonia. 

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

  • The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.
  • In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.
  • Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.
  • Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.
  • When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.
  • Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.
  • People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app here. 

Editor: Helen Wright

