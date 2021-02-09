Health Board: 542 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed in last 24 hours

542 new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed in the last 24 hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) said on Tuesday.

Eight new coronavirus deaths were registered within the past 24 hours, involving a 92-year-old woman, a 91-year-old woman, an 83-year-old woman, a 75-year-old woman, a 71-year-old man, a 63-year-old man, and a 59-year-old man. Coronavirus has claimed the lives of 474 people in Estonia in total.

265 cases were recorded in Harju County and 189 of those were in Tallinn.

Forty-eight cases were reported in Tartu County, 44 in Ida-Viru County, 33 in Pärnu County, 28 in Lääne-Viru County, 26 in Viljandi County, 19 in Jõgeva County, 15 in Järva County, 12 in Põlva County and 11 each in Võru and Rapla counties.

There were nine cases in Saare County, five each in Hiiu and Lääne counties and three in Valga County. Eight cases had no information in the population register.

In total, 5,141 tests were analyzed giving a positive rate of 10.5 percent. The 14-day infection rate is now 563.1 per 100,000 inhabitants.

444 people are being treated in the hospital and sixty cases were opened during the last day.

So far, 36,897 people have received a coronavirus vaccination and of those 18,686 have received two doses.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!