Health Board: 690 new coronavirus cases, eight deaths

A road sign saying
A road sign saying "Wear a mask!" in Tallinn. Source: (Siim Lõvi /ERR)
Eight people infected with coronavirus died during the last day and 690 new cases were diagnosed, the Health Board said on Thursday.

Eight new deaths were registered within the past 24 hours, involving an 89-year-old man, an 87-year-old woman, an 87-year-old man, two 84-year-old women, a 79-year-old woman, a 67-year-old woman, and a 66-year-old man.

406 people have died after becoming infected with coronavirus so far.

383 cases were recorded in Harju Couty and 304 of those were in Tallinn.

There were 74 new cases in Pärnu County, 54 in Tartu County, 40 in Ida-Viru County, 30 in Viljandi County, 21 in Rapla County, 20 in Saaremaa and 17 in Jõgeva County. 

Eleven cases were reported in Lääne-Viru County, seven each in Võru and Põlva counties, five in Valga County, four in Järva County, and two each in Lääne and Hiiu counties. Thirteen cases had no information in the population register.

In total, 5,326 tests were analyzed giving a positive share of 13 percent. The 14-day average is 529.8 per 100,000 inhabitants.

As of Thursday morning, hospital treatment is being supplied to 379 patients who have COVID-19. Thirty-nine of those patients require intensive care, with 21 patients on a ventilator.

Forty-one new COVID-19 cases were opened in total. Twenty-eight patients were discharged from hospital, and 16 individuals were transferred to a non-COVID-19 unit.

2,144 people received a coronavirus vaccine yesterday. In total, 31,629 vaccines have been administered and 6,214 people have received two doses.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

  • The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.
  • In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.
  • Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.
  • Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.
  • When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.
  • Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.
  • People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app here. 

--

