Health Board: 490 new coronavirus cases, four deaths

Four people infected with coronavirus died and 490 new cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed in the last day, the Health Board said on Friday.

279 cases of coronavirus were recorded in Harju County, of which 236 were in Tallinn. 

Sixty-six were reported in Ida-Viru County, 45 in Tartu County, 21 in Pärnu County, 17 in Valga County, 11 in Võru County and 10 in Lääne-Viru County.

There were six cases each in Rapla and Põlva counties, four in Jõgeva County, three each in Järva and Viljandi counties and two in Saare County. There were 17 cases with no information in the population register.

In total, 4,617 tests were analyzed, giving a positive case rate of 10.6 percent.

The 14-day case rate is 539.51 per 100,000 inhabitants.

As of Friday morning, 405 patients are being treated in hospital.

So far, 24,196 vaccine doses have been administered.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

  • The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.
  • In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.
  • Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.
  • Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.
  • When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.
  • Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.
  • People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app here. 

Editor: Helen Wright

