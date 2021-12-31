Health Board: 233 hospitalized patients, 1,074 new cases, 4 deaths

As of Friday morning, 233 coronavirus patients are being treated in hospitals across Estonia and 1,074 new cases were recorded in the last day, data from the Health Board shows. There were four deaths.

A total of 233 hospitalized patients have been diagnosed with the coronavirus. There are 17 patients in intensive care, 14 patients are under ventilators.

7,653 tests were analyzed with the positive test share at 14.0 percent. Of the 1,074 new cases, 542 (50.4 percent) were unvaccinated and 532 (49.6 percent) had finished the vaccination process.

In total, 842,332 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Estonia, with 816,646 of them having already received their second dose.

4,223 vaccine doses were administered since Thursday morning. There have been 290,383 booster doses administered in Estonia. 61.4 percent of the Estonian population have completed their vaccination process.

Estonia's rate of infections per 100,000 inhabitants over the past 14 days now stands at 774.58, data from the Health Board shows.

There were four deaths, involving a 72-year old woman, a 78-year old woman and an 81-year old man and an 81-year old woman. Three of these people were unvaccinated. The coronavirus has claimed the lives of 1,932 people in Estonia.

Editor's note: This article was updated with additional data at 10.57 a.m.

Coronavirus data

You can find more data about coronavirus in Estonia on the Health Board's website or at koroonakaart. Both websites are in Estonian, Russian and English.

