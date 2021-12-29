Omicron now predominant Covid strain in Estonia

news
Signage instructing members of the public to don a face-mask.
Signage instructing members of the public to don a face-mask. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
news

The Omicron coronavirus strain is now the predominant variant in Estonia, the Health Board (Terviseamet) says. The speedy propagation of the strain means a fourth coronavirus wave is likely on its way.

Hanna Sepp, head of the board's infectious diseases department, said Wednesday that 55 percent of positive test results analyzed a day earlier turned out to be the Omicron variant, meaning that it is now the dominant strain.

Sepp added that the Omicron strain spreads faster than the Delta strain, with the number of cases doubling about every three days. 

Its incubation period is also lower, at three days.

Ragnar Vaiknemets, Health Board emergency staff chief doctor, said that this will be followed by a fourth Covid wave in Estonia.

He said: "With the spread of Omicron, we can say that the fourth wave is imminent."

Chief of medicine for the Health Board's crisis headquarters Urmas Sule said Wednesday that an Omicron fourth wave would place a much greater burden on ambulances and doctors in the future, as opposed to hospitals, as had been the case in earlier waves, while canceled scheduled treatments in hospitals will be another likely outcome.

Sule said: "At year end, we will see a situation around 30,000 fewer scheduled treatments being carried out, adding that these would have to be put back to next year at a cost of around €40 million.

"Scheduled treatment for these people will be postponed to the new year and will cost around € 40 million," he went on.

Hospitalizations due to the virus itself, while not yet seeing a surge, may likely also follow, Vaiknemets said, while infections and spread within hospitals, including between staff, will be a key factor here. 

Data from other countries does not suggest a new round of restrictions is required, however, he added.

Sule noted the case of Viljandi Hospital, which has had a Covid outbreak in which cases are identified early on, while sufferers do not experience severe symptoms, though added that there has been a rise in the number of younger people requiring hospital treatment due to Covid.

A third booster dose provides significant further protection as a whole, Vaiknemets said, despite the fact that vaccinated people have also contracted the Omicron Covid variant, while those 60,000 elderly people who are still unvaccinated also present a significant risk factor.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:31

Trans-man comic giving last Tallinn live shows for the time being

17:16

2021 saw as many new e-Residents as births in Estonia

16:21

Firearms permit applications by appointment only from New Year

15:57

Former civil servant critical of bureaucracy to start work at think-tank

15:41

Interview: Tourists from Western Europe, Nordics setting tone for New Year

15:40

Tartu deed of the year is new traffic intersection

14:59

Utilitas wants to establish almost 300 wind turbines in Gulf of Riga

14:58

Omicron now predominant Covid strain in Estonia

14:23

Historian: Russia closing International Memorial is a 'landmark step'

13:28

Food products prices at 10-year peak, continue to rise

12:35

Ida-Viru County lacks eagerness to apply for green support

11:07

Health Board: 234 hospitalized patients, 880 new cases, 4 deaths

10:57

State postal service to be rationalized, more automated from new year

10:18

Court extends unvaccinated PPA staff legal protection into new year

09:53

Official: No concessions expected from Russia-NATO meeting

09:19

Spending increased by 24 percent during pre-Christmas period

08:56

Eesti Post issues stamp commemorating Olympic gold medal-winning épée team

08:16

Aimar Ventsel: On why I don't believe in the green turn

28.12

Administration not planning on increasing number of flights to Saaremaa

28.12

Gunnar Okk: Estonian universities, money and future

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

25.12

Estonia's Covid travel restrictions on arrivals from Monday, December 27

27.12

Virologist: Moderna vaccine most effective booster dose

28.12

Estonia's population and housing census starts today

28.12

Omicron coronavirus strain spreading rapidly in Tartu

27.12

Seven fireworks displays to be held across Tallinn on New Year's Eve

28.12

Imports from Russia at record level this year

11:07

Health Board: 234 hospitalized patients, 880 new cases, 4 deaths

28.12

Gunnar Okk: Estonian universities, money and future

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: