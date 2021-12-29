Health Board: 234 hospitalized patients, 880 new cases, 4 deaths

As of Wednesday morning, 234 patients with coronavirus are being treated in Estonian hospitals, the Health Board said. There were 880 new cases and four deaths during the last day.

Of the patients, 168 have a severe case and 140 - 83.3 percent - have not been vaccinated. There are 19 patients in intensive care, 16 of whom are using ventilators. Thirty-five new cases were opened yesterday.

Four people, three men and one woman, infected with COVID-19 died. They were aged between 79 and 88. A total of 1,922 people infected with the coronavirus have died in Estonia.

In total, 7,297 tests were analyzed, of which 880 were positive. Of those who tested positive, 489 were unvaccinated.

The 14-day infection rate is now 684.21 per 100,000 people. The day before it was 667.51.

On Tuesday, 809 people received a first dose of a coronavirus vaccine and 7,544 were given in total. Estonia's double-dose coverage rate for the whole population is 61.3 percent.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

Keep your distance in public places.

Wear a mask in crowded places.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and warm water.

Cover your mouth and nose when you sneeze or cough.

If you develop symptoms stay at home and contact a family doctor.

You can also get vaccinated against coronavirus.

Coronavirus data

You can find more data about coronavirus in Estonia on the Health Board's website or at koroonakaart. Both websites are in Estonian, Russian and English.

