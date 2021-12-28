Health Board: 236 hospitalized patients, 981 new cases, 2 deaths

As of Tuesday morning, 236 coronavirus patients are being treated in hospitals across Estonia and 981 new cases were recorded in the last day, data from the Health Board shows. There were two deaths.

There are 173 patients hospitalized in Estonia for a serious case of the coronavirus, of which 141 (81.5 percent) are unvaccinated and 32 (18.5 percent) are vaccinated. A total of 236 hospitalized patients have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, 63 are being treated for other illnesses. There are 18 patients in intensive care, 14 patients are under ventilators.

In total, 7,960 tests were analyzed with the positive test share at 12.3 percent. Of the 981 new cases, 503 (51.2 percent) were unvaccinated and 478 (48.8 percent) had finished the vaccination process.

In total, 840,239 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Estonia, with 814,292 of them having already received their second dose.

6,312 vaccine doses were administered since Monday morning. There have been 276,388 booster doses administered in Estonia. 61.2 percent of the Estonian population have completed their vaccination process.

Estonia's rate of infections per 100,000 inhabitants over the past 14 days now stands at 667.51, data from the Health Board shows.

There were two deaths, involving a 66-year old man and a 96-year old woman. The coronavirus has claimed the lives of 1,918 people in Estonia.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

Keep your distance in public places.

Wear a mask in crowded places.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and warm water.

Cover your mouth and nose when you sneeze or cough.

If you develop symptoms stay at home and contact a family doctor.

Vaccinations against the coronavirus are widely available.

Coronavirus data

You can find more data about coronavirus in Estonia on the Health Board's website or at koroonakaart. Both websites are in Estonian, Russian and English.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!