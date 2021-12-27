Interest rising in coronavirus booster doses in Tartu

More and more people are getting their coronavirus booster dose in Tartu and there was a spike in interest just before Christmas, the University of Tartu Clinic said.

Tiina Teder, vaccination coordinator at the clinic, said several weeks ago approximately 80 patients would receive the shot each day but this number has now doubled.

She said the government's decision to shorten the time between the initial course and the booster to three months will also have an impact.

"This will further increase the number of people who actually come in," Teder said. She added the clinic still gives between 10 and 15 first doses every day.

The clinic was closed over Christmas but reopens today (Monday).

--

