Health Board: 231 hospitalized patients, 1,379 new cases, 6 deaths

As of Thursday morning, 231 coronavirus patients are being treated in hospitals across Estonia and 1,379 new cases were recorded in the last day, data from the Health Board shows. There were six deaths.

There are 163 patients hospitalized in Estonia for a serious case of the coronavirus, of which 136 (83.4 percent) are unvaccinated and 27 (16.6 percent) are vaccinated. A total of 231 hospitalized patients have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, 68 are being treated for other illnesses. There are 19 patients in intensive care, 15 patients are under ventilators.

In total, 9,503 tests were analyzed with the positive test share at 14.5 percent. Of the 1,379 new cases, 656 (47.6 percent) were unvaccinated and 723 (52.4 percent) had finished the vaccination process.

In total, 841,750 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Estonia, with 816,093 of them having already received their second dose.

6,228 vaccine doses were administered since Wednesday morning. There have been 287,144 booster doses administered in Estonia. 61.4 percent of the Estonian population have completed their vaccination process.

Estonia's rate of infections per 100,000 inhabitants over the past 14 days now stands at 739.07, data from the Health Board shows.

There were six deaths, involving a two 73-year old women, an 80-year old woman, an 82-year old woman, a 91-year old man and a 92-year old man. All these people were unvaccinated. The coronavirus has claimed the lives of 1,928 people in Estonia.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

Keep your distance in public places.

Wear a mask in crowded places.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and warm water.

Cover your mouth and nose when you sneeze or cough.

If you develop symptoms stay at home and contact a family doctor.

Vaccinations against the coronavirus are widely available.

Coronavirus data

You can find more data about coronavirus in Estonia on the Health Board's website or at koroonakaart. Both websites are in Estonian, Russian and English.

