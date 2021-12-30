Event organizers happy about New Year's restriction exemption

Regardless of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus becoming the predominant strain in Estonia, the government's previous decision to ease the closing time restriction on entertainment venues for the New Year's period will stand, much to the delight of event organizers around Estonia.

From November, a restriction on entertainment venue closing times was implemented, meaning venues were not allowed to remain open after 11 p.m. This means there have largely been no public parties since the restrictions were announced, ETV's daily affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported on Wednesday.

The restriction will be eased for New Year's celebrations, however. "Speaking to sector representatives, I sense their excitement and uncertainty. Excitement to be able to invite people and offer them quality entertainment, as that is the reason why many night clubs, bars, entertainment venues and culture organizers even operate. But there is uncertainty of what is to come after," Tallinn city government nightlife advisor Natalie Mets (SDE) said.

There is a selection of parties and celebrations for all tastes in major party venues, restaurants and hotels alike. "I sincerely hope people can be responsible. It is understandable that people have not gotten to let loose for a while and since we know restrictions will be eased for a short time, they will not be able to party for a while going forward. I would sincerely call people to party responsibly in order for the new year to start favorably," Mets added.

Telliskivi art center Fotografiska will start its New Year's program around noon and will wrap up with FÖPP ("Fantastiline Öine Pealinna Pidu"). "This will take place in the limits of restrictions, after all, vaccination passes and everything like that is valid. But us being able to go into the night after several months will certainly have an effect," Fotografiska Tallinn co-founder and CEO Margit Aasmäe said.

Electrocinc dance club Hall, located in Noblessner, will organize a two-day celebration, which will begin in the end of 2021 and will last until 6 a.m. January 2.

"Because we can. That is all we can do in this situation. We have bills to pay and us being given two days, we will have to use all of this big building," Hall manager Elena Natale said.

The night club manager said there have been a couple hundred tickets sold so far. Hall fits some 700 people. "Partying is not necessarily something that people should be passionate about today, but I think spending time together is important. Social gathering and sending off the year with positive hope about the new year being a better one. I think people want to do that," Natale noted.

