Tartu will not hold New Year's Eve fireworks display

The City of Tartu will not organize a New Year's Eve fireworks display this year and will donate the money to the Tartu University Hospital Children's Foundation instead.

The city decided not to hold the popular event to try and stop the spread of coronavirus.

Tartu Mayor Urmas Klaas said that the Village of Light and the skating rink on Town Hall Square both offer Christmas spirit and opportunities for spending free time in smaller groups throughout Advent and Christmas.

"Come and be a part of it," the mayor said.

The city is donating the €5,000 that had been set aside for the fireworks display to the Tartu University Hospital Children's Foundation, which supports hundreds of children and their families in need of special treatment and care, and the purchasing of equipment for hospitals.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!