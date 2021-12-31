Tallinn increases public transport services on New Year's Eve

More departures have been added to the capital's public transport network on December 31 and January 1. The last buses and trams will leave the city center at 3.00 am.

There will be additional departures on tram lines 1 and 4, trolleybus lines 1 and 3, and bus lines 1A, 18, 34A, 40, 42, 60, 63, 67 and 68.

The last departure for trolleybus No 1 from the city center will be at 2.45 am, bus No 34A at 2.15 am, bus No 63 and bus No 68 at 2.45 am, and all other lines at 3.00 am.

On December 31, public transport will operate on a weekday schedule and on January 1 on a Sunday schedule.

On New Year's Eve, buses 1A and 34A will depart from the city center from Hobujaama stop (in front of the former Tallinn shop), buses 18 and 40 from Hobujaama stop next to the former Post House, and buses 42, 60, 63, 67 and 68 from their usual stops.

Additional departures after midnight on December 31

Tram No 1 departs from Hobujaama stop in the direction of Kopli at 01.00, 02.00 and 03.00 and in the direction of Kadriorg at 00.45, 01.45 and 02.45.

Tram No 4 departs from Hobujaama stop in the direction of Pärnu Road at 01.30, 02.00 and 03.00 and in the direction of Airport at 01.00, 01.30 and 02.30.

Trolleybus No 1 departs from Kaubamaja stop at 00.45, 01.15, 01.45, 02.15 and 2.45 and from the other end of the route at 00.20, 00.50, 01.20, 01.50 and 02.20.

Trolleybus No 3 departs from Kaubamaja stop at 01.00, 01.30, 02.00, 02.30 and 03.00 and from the other end of the route at 00.35, 01.05, 01.35, 02.05 and 02.35.

Bus No 1A departs from the city center at 01.00, 01.30, 02.00, 02.30 and 03.00 and from the other end of the route at 01.30, 02.00, 02.30 and 03.00

Bus No 18 departs from the city center at 01.00, 01.40, 02.20 and 03.00 and from the other end of the route at 01.35 and 02.15.

Bus No 34A departs from the city center at 00.50 and 2.15 and from the other end of the route at 00.15 and 1.25 pm.

Bus No 40 departs from the city center at 01.00, 01.30, 02.00, 02.30 and 03.00 and from the other end of the route at 01.20, 01.50 and 02.20.

Bus No 42 departs from the city center at 01.00, 01.30, 02.00, 02.30 and 03.00 and from the other end of the route at 00.30, 01.00, 01.30, 02.00 and 02.30.

Bus No 60 departs from the city center at 01.00, 01.30, 02.00, 02.30 and 03.00 and from the other end of the route at 00.30, 01.00, 01.30, 02.00 and 02.30.

Bus No 63 departs from the city center at 01.15, 01.45, 02.15 and 02.45 and from the other end of the route at 00.45, 01.15, 01.45 and 02.15.

Bus No 67 departs from the city center at 01.00, 01.30, 02.00, 02.30 and 03.00 and from the other end of the route at 00.30, 01.00, 01.30, 02.00 and 02.30.

Bus No 68 departs from the city center at 01.15, 01.45, 02.15 and 02.45 and from the other end of the route at 00.45, 01.15, 01.45 and 02.15.

