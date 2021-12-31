Tartu, entrepreneurs calling on people to celebrate NYE responsibly

The City of Tartu and catering and entertainment establishments are inviting people to celebrate the turn of the year responsibly.

The city government has asked organizers of New Year's Eve events, in addition to checking COVID-19 vaccination passports or certificates of recovery from the virus, to call on their customers to take a rapid test at home before heading to the party.

COVID-19 antigen rapid tests are available in pharmacies and are intended for home use. If the test is positive, you must stay home and call your family physician or the family physician advisory line 1220.

Additional information on rapid testing can be found on the Health Board's webpage.

Mayor of Tartu Urmas Klaas (Reform) said: "It is understandable that people want to send off the last days of the year in a more festive manner. This is why we are urging everyone to take a rapid test at home before going to the event, to make sure that we are not infected."

Caterer Assar Jõgar said, despite the easing of restrictions on opening hours for New Year's Eve, safety is important.

"We encourage people to take a rapid test before heading out to a party, which is a very important confidence measure in addition to the standard COVID certificate. As entrepreneurs in a smart city, we want to and are able to set an example for others," Jõgar said.

The City of Tartu will not be organizing fireworks this New Year's Eve.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!