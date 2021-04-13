Health Board: 638 coronavirus cases diagnosed, 12 deaths

638 new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed during the last day, the Health Board (Terviseamet) said on Tuesday.

382 new cases were recorded in Harju County and 302 of those in Tallinn.

Seventy-one cases were diagnosed in Ida-Viru County, 24 in Rapla County, 23 each in Tartu and Viljandi counties, 21 in Pärnu County and 20 in Lääne-Viru County.

Nine cases each were confirmed in Saare and Lääne counties, seven in Võru County, six each in Jõgeva and Järva counties, five in Hiiu County, four in Valga County and two in Põlva county. There were twenty-six cases with no information in the population register.

In total, 5,598 tests were analyzed and 11.4 percent were positive. The 14-day infection rate is now 727.5 per 100,000 inhabitants.

558 patients are being treated in hospital and 50 new cases were opened during the last 24 hours.

The number of people who have died after being diagnosed with coronavirus in Estonia is now 1,049.

1,920 vaccinations were administered yesterday. So far, 260,797 people have received the first dose and 75,265 people have also received the second dose.

So far, 51 percent of people over 70 have been vaccinated and this rises to over 60 percent in Hiiu, Lääne, Tartu, Järva, Rapla and Saare counties.

