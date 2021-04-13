Health Board: 638 coronavirus cases diagnosed, 12 deaths

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
AstraZeneca vaccination. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

638 new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed during the last day, the Health Board (Terviseamet) said on Tuesday.

382 new cases were recorded in Harju County and 302 of those in Tallinn.

Seventy-one cases were diagnosed in Ida-Viru County, 24 in Rapla County, 23 each in Tartu and Viljandi counties, 21 in Pärnu County and 20 in Lääne-Viru County.

Nine cases each were confirmed in Saare and Lääne counties, seven in Võru County, six each in Jõgeva and Järva counties, five in Hiiu County, four in Valga County and two in Põlva county. There were twenty-six cases with no information in the population register.

In total, 5,598 tests were analyzed and 11.4 percent were positive. The 14-day infection rate is now 727.5 per 100,000 inhabitants.

558 patients are being treated in hospital and 50 new cases were opened during the last 24 hours.

The number of people who have died after being diagnosed with coronavirus in Estonia is now 1,049.

1,920 vaccinations were administered yesterday. So far, 260,797 people have received the first dose and 75,265 people have also received the second dose.

So far, 51 percent of people over 70 have been vaccinated and this rises to over 60 percent in Hiiu, Lääne, Tartu, Järva, Rapla and Saare counties.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

  • The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.
  • In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.
  • Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.
  • Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.
  • When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.
  • Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.
  • People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

COVID-19 restrictions

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:27

Council of Churches: Indoor services should be allowed as soon as possible

13:13

Kersna: Restrictions cannot be lifted due to slowdown in infection trend

13:01

Construction store: Closing stores creates unfair competition

12:29

Scientific council head: Schools should be first to exit restrictions

11:58

Central bank: Import growth behind February current account deficit

11:30

Coronavirus round-up: April 5-11

11:29

Experts consider police use of force at protests excessive

11:02

Riigikogu supports making national exams procedure more flexible

10:43

Health Board: 638 coronavirus cases diagnosed, 12 deaths

10:36

New online radio station dedicated to Estonian rap announced

10:14

14 vaccination side effects reported last week

10:09

Tallink Megastar technical issues halt scheduled departures Tuesday

09:43

Minister: Each person should get at least one dose by end of June

09:13

Experts: COVID-19 restrictions may be costing state millions of euros a day

08:44

Spring recommendations: What to do in Estonia #3

08:14

Health Board: Restrictions should not be relaxed before May

12.04

Bill aimed at digitizing criminal hearings sent for first Riigikogu reading

12.04

EKRE receives €18,000 in donations over first quarter

12.04

Urmas Sõõrumaa's €45,000 donation the largest for Center Party

12.04

Heads chosen for three state high schools

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: