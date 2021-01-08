Health Board: 788 new coronavirus cases diagnosed, five deaths

Five people infected with COVID-19 died and 788 new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed in the last day, the Health Board (Terviseamet) said on Friday.

Those who died were four men aged 86, 84, 80 and 78 and one woman who was 84-years-old. In total, 270 people have died after becoming infected with coronavirus.

388 cases were recorded in Harju County with 307 in Tallinn. 134 cases were reported in Ida-Viru County, 67 in Tartu County and 62 in Pärnu County.

There were 31 new cases in Lääne-Viru County, 22 in Viljandi County, 19 in Võru County, 11 in Valga County, nine in Järva County, eight in Jõgeva County, seven in Saare County, five in Hiiu County and three each in Lääne, Põlva and Rapla counties.

There were 16 cases with no information in the population register.

In total, 5,599 tests were analyzed giving a positive share of 14.3 percent.

The 14-day infection rate is now 598.36 per 100,000 inhabitants.

392 people are being treated in hospital.

So far, 7,973 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Estonia.

The Health Board is monitoring 22,900 people across Estonia.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app here.

