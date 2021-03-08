Scientific council recommends rapid testing school children ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
A negative COVID-19 rapid test. Source: Urmet Kook/ERR
News

Last week, the government's scientific advisory council recommended reinstating the 2+2 rules outside, closing all restaurants and rapid testing children for coronavirus at school.

The council makes proposals and recommendations to the government every Tuesday, and ERR's Estonian language portal published the full list on Friday.

The council's recommendations were based on the fact the infection rate - R - is 1.25, which means the number of new cases is growing and the virus is spreading; coronavirus is spreading fastest in Saaremaa, Tallinn, Ida-Viru and Lääne-Viru counties; and that Estonia's 14-day infection rate is one of the highest in Europe.

Last week, after receiving the proposals, the government introduced new measures restricting shops and eateries to 25 percent capacity and closing all non-essential stores on weekends from March 6. This fell short of the council's proposals.

The council's recommendations were:

1. Maintain the measures imposed last week (introduced on March 1 and 3).

2. Implement all the proposals made by the Scientific Council last week.

3. Only allow catering establishments to sell take away meals.

4. Reestablish the 2+2 rule outside.

5. From 15 March, allow contact learning for pupils taking exams for two days a week if regional infection rates allow and following social distancing measures.

6. Test rapid antibody testing in interested schools. 

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccines

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:11

Family physicians: We could administer more vaccinations

14:37

Prime minister calls for additional COVID-19 restrictions

14:16

Police after monitoring mask-wearing: The view was very good

13:50

Two Finns with forged COVID test certificates caught at Port of Tallinn

13:24

Building of new Pärnu bridge may start this year

13:22

Kontaveit kicks off Dubai tournament with straight set victory

12:57

Rakvere moves elementary school pupils to distance learning

12:32

Gallery: Tallinn flower sellers busy on International Women's Day

12:30

Justice chancellor: Mask obligation must be met, even if you don't like it

12:07

Finance minister: Government will draw up supplementary budget

11:43

Risto Lillemets finishes fifth in indoor European championships heptathlon

11:16

Statistics Estonia starts negotiations for new mobility analysis

10:48

Number of coronavirus hospital beds to reach 1,000 by end of week

10:37

Health Board: 1,181 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed, 14 deaths

10:13

Bear cub found on roadside taken to Elistvere wildlife park

09:47

Scientific council recommends rapid testing school children

09:21

Lutsar: Estonia should consider extending period between vaccine injections

08:55

Record high sick leave recorded in January and February

08:27

Less than half of emailed vaccination invitees showed up over weekend

07.03

'Samost ja Sildam': European support distribution in need of serious debate

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: