Five people infected with coronavirus died and 603 new cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed in the last 24 hours, the Health Board said on Wednesday.

Five new coronavirus deaths were registered within the past 24 hours, involving an 82 year-old man, an 81 year-old man, an 80 year-old man, a 77 year-old woman, and a 74 year-old woman. Coronavirus has claimed the lives of 349 people in Estonia in total.

There were 302 cases recorded in Harju County with 235 of those in Tallinn.

There were 92 cases in Pärnu County, 86 in Ida-Viru County, 42 in Tartu County, 14 in Valga County, 10 in Võru County and nine in Lääne-Viru County.

Seven cases were reported in Põlva County, six in Viljandi County, five in Jõgeva County, three in Rapla and Hiiu counties, two in Järva County and one each in Saare and Lääne counties. Nineteen cases had no information in the population register.

In total, 4,997 tests were analyzed giving a positive share of 12.1 percent.

The 14-day infection rate is now 594.22 per 100,000 inhabitants compared to 601.82 yesterday. 11.8 percent of all initial tests have been found to be positive.

As January 20, hospital treatment is being supplied to 406 patients who have COVID-19. Forty-four of those patients require intensive care, with 25 patients on a ventilator.

Thirty-five new COVID-19 cases were opened in total. Twenty-six patients were discharged from hospital, and 13 individuals were transferred to a non-COVID-19 unit.

In total, 20,478 people have been vaccinated against coronavirus, 19,637 people have received the first dose and 841 people have received two doses.

The Health Board is monitoring over 25,800 individuals

