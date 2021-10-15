Health Board: 349 hospitalized patients, six deaths

As of Friday morning, 349 coronavirus patients are being treated in hospitals. 217 (62.2 percent) of them are unvaccinated and 132 (37.8 percent) are vaccinated.

There were six deaths, involving a 46-year old woman, a 64-year old man, a 68-year old man, an 80-year old woman, an 85-year old man and an 86-year old woman. The coronavirus has claimed the lives of 1,415 people in Estonia in total.

The Health Board announced that the full daily coronavirus figures report will be available around 1 p.m. Estonian time. ERR News will update as soon as new information is available.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

