Karis' meetings with Latvian and Finnish presidents canceled due to Covid

News
{{1634193120000 | amCalendar}}
President Alar Karis' inauguration on October 11, 2021.
President Alar Karis' inauguration on October 11, 2021. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

President Alar Karis' first meeting with two heads of state has been canceled after Latvian President Egils Levits tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday, while Finnish President Sauli Niinistö is isolating.

Latvian national broadcaster LSM reported Levits gave a positive antigen rapid test last night after returning from Sweden. He will take a PCR test today.

The presidents were supposed to meet at Riga Castle today. Instead, Karis met with Saeima Speaker Inara Murniece Thursday morning (see gallery below).

The visit to Latvia was Karis' first foreign trip as president of Estonia.

In the absence of a face-to-face meeting, President Karis had to make do with a phone conversation with the Latvian president, in which he wished Levits a speedy recovery to full help and expressed a hope that the pair would get to meet soon.

In addition to meeting with the Saeima speaker, Karis visited a monument to Estonian writer Kristjan Jaak Peterson (1801-1822), who was born in Riga, and was shown the site of the planned Estonian embassy relocation.

Karis was scheduled to meet Finnish President Sauli Niinistö later today until it turned out Niinistö will be isolating after coming into contact with a person infected with the coronavirus. Niinistö was in Malmö at the same time as Levits and the two presidents had breakfast together.

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas also attended the Holocaust remembrance conference in Sweden where she was photographed standing next to Levits. Kallas is scheduled to visit Latvia on Friday where a meeting with Levits was part of her agenda.

Kaja Kallas and Sauli Niinistö attending a Holocaust remembrance conference in Malmö. Source: Stenbock House/Flickr

Traditionally, a new Estonian head of state makes their first foreign visits to Estonia's close neighbors, Latvia and Finland, to reiterate the continuation of the close relations

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright, Marcus Turovski

Related

local elections 2021

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:24

Kersna, Soomere make new R&D council lineup

16:56

Investigation starts after Tallinn shipyard worker killed in accident

16:18

Prime minister: PPA to crack-down on businesses flaunting covid rules

15:51

Ministry wants parties' names in civil court cases to be confidential

15:20

Erik Gamzejev: 'Adverse analytical findings' at elections

14:47

First Tallink ship arrives in Scotland to accommodate UN conference

14:20

Gallery: Estonian ambassador to the Netherlands presents credentials

13:53

Competition Authority: Compensating network discounts viable and welcomed

13:27

Karis orders Kadriorg honor guard return to wearing dress uniform

13:07

Karis' meetings with Latvian and Finnish presidents canceled due to Covid Updated

12:55

Family physician: The government should not act on emotions

12:26

EKRE, SDE call for clearer government communication

11:58

Minister: Reduced energy charges to cost state €75 million

11:36

Global Estonian Report: October 13-20

11:29

Spread of coronavirus in Estonia has reached very high level

11:03

Simson: Electricity prices can be lowered by reducing excess VAT

10:57

Health Board: 342 hospitalized patients, 1,060 cases, five deaths

10:24

Tartu mayoral candidates debate governance, green space, bike lanes

09:53

Prime minister: Why the majority should be restricted is a growing question

09:24

Kuressaare Airport to transition to remote traffic service in 2023

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

13.10

Anti-money laundering chief: Cryptocurrency licenses should be revoked Updated

11:29

Spread of coronavirus in Estonia has reached very high level

13.10

Prime minister distances from Tuesday's statements regarding restrictions

13.10

Anthropologist: Tallinn losing its distinctive face copying the West

13:07

Karis' meetings with Latvian and Finnish presidents canceled due to Covid Updated

10:57

Health Board: 342 hospitalized patients, 1,060 cases, five deaths

09:53

Prime minister: Why the majority should be restricted is a growing question

09.10

ECDC recommends stricter entry restrictions for Estonia, Baltic states

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: