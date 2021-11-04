Latvian president to visit south Estonia on Friday

President of Latvia Egils Levits will visit Tartu and Otepää on Friday and meet with Estonian President Alar Karis for the first time.

Levits will visit the University of Tartu where heads of both states will host a joint press conference.

President Levits will also meet with Professor Toomas Asser, Rector of the Tartu University, and visit the Baltic Defence College in the scope of his visit to Estonia.

Levits and Karis were due to meet last month but the Latvian president tested positive for coronavirus before the meeting could take place. It would have been Karis' first meeting with a foreign leader.

