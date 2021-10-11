Karis to visit Latvia, Finland on Thursday

Newly sworn-in President Alar Karis will make his first official foreign visits on Thursday to Latvia and Finland.

Karis will arrive in Riga on Wednesday night and meet President of Latvia Egils Levits the following morning, a representative of the President's Office told ERR on Monday.

He will then travel to Helsinki where he will be received by the President of Finland Sauli Niinistö.

It is not yet known where his next foreign visits will be. Karis' first working day is Tuesday (October 12).

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!