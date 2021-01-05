Health Board: 429 new cases of coronavirus, seven deaths ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Doctors were the first to be vaccinated for COVID-19 in Tallinn on December 27.
Doctors were the first to be vaccinated for COVID-19 in Tallinn on December 27. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Seven people infected with coronavirus died and 429 cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed in the last 24 hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) said on Tuesday. The 14-day infection rate is 549.14 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Seven new coronavirus deaths were registered within the past 24 hours, involving a 70 year-old man, a 72 year-old man, a 75 year-old man, a 78 year-old man, an 82 year-old woman, an 83 year-old man, and an 89 year-old man. Coronavirus has claimed the lives of 258 people in Estonia in total.

311 cases were diagnosed in Harju County with 234 in Tallinn.

Ida-Viru County had 27 new cases, there were 20 in Tartu County, 12 in Pärnu County, 10 in Järva County, nine in Viljandi County, seven in Lääne-Viru County and five each in Valga, Rapla and Võru counties.

There were four new cases in Saare County, two in Lääne County and one in Jõgeva County. Eleven cases had no information in the population register.

3806 tests were analyzed during the day giving a positive share of 11.3 percent. 

As of Tuesday morning, there are 397 people being treated in hospital, 25 less than the day before. There are 29 people using ventilators and 46 patients in intensive care. 

So far, 3,188 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 and 653 vaccinations were administered during the last day. Data about vaccinations can be viewed on the Health Board's website.

The Health Board is monitoring over 21,700 people

The northern regional department is monitoring over 13,400 people, of whom 3,888 have fallen ill.

The eastern regional department is monitoring over 4,400 people, of whom 1,430 have fallen ill.

There are over 2,600 people who are being monitored by the southern regional department, of whom 878 have fallen ill (the number of people who are being monitored also includes individuals from the northern, eastern, and western regions).

There are over 1,300 people who are being monitored by the western regional department, of whom 411 have fallen ill.

As of today, January 5, hospitals have closed a total of 1,612 cases relating to COVID-19 which involved 1,584 people.

A total of 20,507 people have recovered from COVID-19. The cases of 15,447 people have been closed (75.3 percent) and, in the case of 5,060 people (24.7 percent), more than twenty-eight days have passed since they tested positive and the individuals concerned are not being treated in hospital, meaning that they are awaiting confirmation of their recovery.

Since developing the capability of testing for coronavirus in spring 2020, over 649,700 tests have been analysed in Estonia in relation to the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

  • The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.
  • In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.
  • Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.
  • Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.
  • When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.
  • Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.
  • People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app here. 

--

Editor: Helen Wright

