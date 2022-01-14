Health Board: 269 hospitalized patients, 2,087 new cases, 3 deaths

As of Friday morning, 269 coronavirus patients are being treated in hospitals across Estonia and a record 2,087 new cases were recorded in the last day, data from the Health Board shows. There were three deaths.

There are 191 patients hospitalized in Estonia for a serious case of the coronavirus, of which 150 (78.5 percent) are unvaccinated and 41 (21.5 percent) are vaccinated. A total of 269 hospitalized patients have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, 78 are being treated for other illnesses. There are 20 patients in intensive care, 14 patients are under ventilators.

In total, 8,120 tests were analyzed with the positive test share at 25.7 percent. The 7-day infection rate per 100,000 people is 123.4 among vaccinated people and 150 among unvaccinated people.

In total, 848,582 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Estonia, with 822,677 of them having already received their second dose.

5,939 vaccine doses were administered since Thursday morning. There have been 334,534 booster doses administered in Estonia. 61.9 percent of the Estonian population have completed their vaccination process.

Estonia's rate of infections per 100,000 inhabitants over the past 14 days now stands at 1,586.18, data from the Health Board shows.

There were three deaths, involving a 76-year old man, a 77-year old woman and an 89-year old woman. The coronavirus has claimed the lives of 1,970 people in Estonia.

Coronavirus data

You can find more data about coronavirus in Estonia on the Health Board's website or at koroonakaart. Both websites are in Estonian, Russian and English.

