Health Board: Restrictions should not be relaxed before May

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
A social distancing sign at Tallinn's Christmas market. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

This week the government will discuss the fate of the current coronavirus restrictions. The Health Board thinks the restrictions should stay in place until May.

Deputy director of the Health Board Mari-Anne Härma said the lifting of restrictions should only start in May. She said the number of new cases is rapidly decreasing and there are fewer coronavirus patients being admitted to hospital, but the numbers are still high.

"Nothing in this epidemic is moving quickly. Similarly, the critical numbers we are watching are not falling very quickly," Härma said. "Although we are already seeing a decline in cases, hospital treatment is what we need to fall in order to live safely in Estonia." On Monday, 603 people were being treated in hospitals across the country.

Professor Irja Lutsar, head of the government's scientific advisory council, said on Monday that if the infection rate continues to fall then restrictions can start at the end of the month.  

Speaking after a meeting of the council on Monday night, she said the lifting of restrictions should start with schools. "This is probably the most important thing for the future. For children to get a proper education. But how and where these relaxations can be done and whether they are for all classes or all schools are a matter of debate and it is too early to say what and how," Lutsar said.

The Riigikogu's state budget committee has said the government should publish a plan for the relaxation of restrictions.

Committee chairman Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) said: "We are interested in a specific action plan on what will happen in the coming days, in the coming weeks - how to get out of the restrictions."

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) has said the government is drafting a plan and will continue to discuss the issue on Tuesday. 

Earlier this month the government said the current restrictions on schools, stores and restaurants would stay in place until April 25. They were initially due to end on April 11. ERR News has republished the restrictions here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

COVID-19 restrictions

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:27

Council of Churches: Indoor services should be allowed as soon as possible

13:13

Kersna: Restrictions cannot be lifted due to slowdown in infection trend

13:01

Construction store: Closing stores creates unfair competition

12:29

Scientific council head: Schools should be first to exit restrictions

11:58

Central bank: Import growth behind February current account deficit

11:30

Coronavirus round-up: April 5-11

11:29

Experts consider police use of force at protests excessive

11:02

Riigikogu supports making national exams procedure more flexible

10:43

Health Board: 638 coronavirus cases diagnosed, 12 deaths

10:36

New online radio station dedicated to Estonian rap announced

10:14

14 vaccination side effects reported last week

10:09

Tallink Megastar technical issues halt scheduled departures Tuesday

09:43

Minister: Each person should get at least one dose by end of June

09:13

Experts: COVID-19 restrictions may be costing state millions of euros a day

08:44

Spring recommendations: What to do in Estonia #3

08:14

Health Board: Restrictions should not be relaxed before May

12.04

Bill aimed at digitizing criminal hearings sent for first Riigikogu reading

12.04

EKRE receives €18,000 in donations over first quarter

12.04

Urmas Sõõrumaa's €45,000 donation the largest for Center Party

12.04

Heads chosen for three state high schools

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: