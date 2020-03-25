Births can now be registered in e-population register

Parents can now register the birth of their child as an e-service on the new website rahvastikuregister.ee. The given service is now available for all parents, while previously births could be registered online only by married parents.

Due to the emergency situation the implementation of electronic registration of births has been sped up.

Head of the Population Facts Department Enel Pungas said: "In the current situation, we strongly advise the parents of new-borns to use the e-service for registering the birth in order to avoid going to public authority offices and risk being infected."

Minister of Population Riina Solman (Isamaa) said: "With the birth of a child, families have many new responsibilities and instead of the extra pressure stemming from paperwork, families need peace and support while getting accustomed to the new situation. In the current emergency situation brought about by the coronavirus, it is particularly important to avoid excessive social contacts. Therefore, I'm very happy to say that now all parents, including unmarried partners, can register the birth of their child in e-population register without leaving their home."

The website rahvastikuregister.ee can be used to apply for the registration of the place of residence and to check the registration of a person's death.

The next services provided by the e-environment of the population register will be gradually completed within 2020, e.g. requests for a certificate of a family event, inquiries regarding the persons registered in dwellings forming the basis for the owner of the dwelling to apply for the termination of the registration of persons who no longer use the dwelling as their place of residence.

The website rahvastikuregister.ee is supported by the European Regional Development Fund.

