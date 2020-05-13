ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

East Tallinn Central Hospital to allow birth partners from May 18 ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Maternity ward of the Tallinn Central Hospital.
Maternity ward of the Tallinn Central Hospital. Source: (Keskhaigla)
News

Fathers will be allowed to attend the births of their children at East Tallinn Central Hospital (ITK) from May 18, something which had been banned during the emergency situation to stop the spread of COVID-19.

While the father - or another family member - can attend the birth and support the mother. However, they cannot be present in the operating theater if a caesarean section is undertaken.

A family member who comes to the hospital must be healthy and follow the additional safety measures established by the hospital. Upon arrival at the maternity hospital, they must undergo a mandatory health check.

A surgical protective mask must be worn throughout the hospital stay and the birth partner is not allowed to leave the maternity ward. 

Doulas and other alternative support persons are not yet allowed in the maternity ward. 

From a safety point of view, it is not yet possible to allow a family member to be present in the operating room during a caesarean section, because the larger the number of people, the more difficult it is to ensure their controlled movement and avoid accidental contact with other people.

A family member must leave the hospital if the mother is transferred from the maternity ward to the post-natal ward. But there is free WIFI in the hospital so family members can be kept up to date with the latest developments.

Vivian Arusaar, head of midwifery at ITK, said this is good news for expectant families.

"We are glad that we can allow family births again - the father can be present at the birth of his child and support his partner. The last nine weeks have shown us that all women giving birth have been very brave and have managed well without a partner. Of course, it has not been easy for them," Arusaar said, adding families had been very understanding of the situation.

-- 

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

east tallinn central hospitalcoronaviruscovid-19emergency situation
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Jupiter
Radio Tallinn
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
19:25

Ratas: We want to work with WHO to digitalize exchange of health data

19:02

Merle Viirmaa: Of respect for and within journalism

18:45

East Tallinn Central Hospital to allow birth partners from May 18

18:28

Tallinn shortlisted for European Green Capital 2022 award

18:03

Students opt out of narrow mathematics state examination

17:36

Just democracy? Eight EKRE MPs throw weight in with opposition Reform Party

17:13

Lutsar: Coronavirus is a party disease

16:45

Unemployment Fund board in favor of continuing wage support in June

16:31

Head of West Tallinn hospital: Coronavirus cannot be immediately identified

16:11

Constitutional law expert: Emergency Act phrasing vague

15:49

Wholesaler Orlen reorganizes fuel selling due to bureaucracy considerations

15:32

Mayor of Tallinn questions use of 2+2 rule after restrictions are relaxed

15:25

Controversial Emergency Act passes third reading

15:06

President meets prime minister, secretary of state on emergency law fears

14:49

Government may allow children's summer camps of up to 300

14:33

Ratas believes second wave of coronavirus will come

14:11

Audit office: State expenditure deficiencies highlighted by pandemic

14:05

'Stay Healthy!' campaign launched to encourage compliance with COVID rules

13:44

Lüganuse council acknowledges illegality of releasing high school principal

13:16

Statistics: Average monthly gross income increased for ninth year in a row

Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: