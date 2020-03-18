ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Family members can not attend children's births during emergency situation ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Table of births at South Estonia Hospital.
Table of births at South Estonia Hospital. Source: ERR
News

Birthing partners or family members will not be allowed to attend the births of children during the emergency situation, it was decided by doctors and midwives on Wednesday, to limit the risk of spreading coronavirus (COVID-19).

On Tuesday, the Estonian Society of Midwives (Eesti ämmaemandate ühing), the Estonian Society of Pediatricians (Eesti lastearstide selts), and the Estonian Society of Perinatology (Eesti perinatoloogia selts) agreed on recommendations for monitoring pregnancy, obstetrics and monitoring newborns at risk during their first weeks of life during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was decided that birthing partners and other family members would not be allowed at births. "The more people there are in health care facilities, the more difficult it is to ensure their movements are controlled and prevent the spread of infection," a statement said.

Agreed changes:

  • Delivery assistance for a woman with a confirmed case of COVID-19 will be provided as usual. Caesarean section and other interventions will be carried out from indications of the health of the woman in labor or the fetus based on the current situation.
  • If the mother is suspected to have COVID-19, it is recommended the baby be isolated from the mother until the maternal test results are confirmed.
  • Breastfeeding is not recommended during the isolation period. If a mother with suspected COVID-19 tests negative, she may start breastfeeding. The mother has the right to decline this recommendation.
  • If the mother has a confirmed case of COVID-19, it is recommended the mother and child be kept isolated for two weeks to reduce the risk of neonatal infection. The mother will be advised to pump breast milk and maintain breast milk production so that she can switch to breastfeeding in the future. This recommendation may also be rejected by the mother, but it should be borne in mind that there is a very high risk of droplet and contact infection during breastfeeding.
  • To reduce the risk of infection, the number of visits to the hospital during pregnancy will be temporarily reduced.

Emergency care is available 24/7 in all clinics. These are temporary measures which are applicable only in emergency situations.

The decisions made are based on relatively limited information available and may change as new information becomes available and the situation changes.

The purpose of the recommendations is to protect mothers, children and obstetricians from infection in the face of the epidemic and to preserve the health of mothers and newborns, said the head of the West Tallinn Central Hospital Women's Clinic.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
21:14

New rules allow cross-border workers from Estonia to enter Finland

20:46

Majority of cases of coronavirus found in Estonia in 30-49 age group

20:21

Hundreds register for ship sent to bring Balts back from Germany

20:04

AirBaltic puts on flight from Cyprus to Riga for stranded Baltic passengers

19:45

ETV2 to temporarily broadcast Sunday religious services

19:27

Family members can not attend children's births during emergency situation

19:10

National museum collecting stories of life during emergency situation

18:48

State, RIA launches portal for companies wanting to help with crisis

18:28

Reinsalu pledges support to Ukraine on Crimean annexation anniversary

18:05

Tallink ferry to launch service from Paldiski to Germany

17:55

Foreign allies, reservists unlikely to participate in Spring Storm 2020

17:07

Flights to Saaremaa, Hiiumaa suspended

16:50

Ministry of Education asks schools to temporarily waive student assessments

16:25

Foreign Intelligence Service building to receive €4.6 million expansion

16:14

Tallinn may introduce shopping times for the elderly

16:02

Daily Õhtuleht announces temporary pay cut for staff

15:50

500 members of the defense forces in quarantine and isolation

15:30

20 MPs in attendance at Riigikogu session

15:12

Health Board: Personal protective equipment supply problems emerging

15:01

Former Tartu university library chief convicted of sexual offence

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: