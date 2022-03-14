Government to lift coronavirus restrictions from Tuesday

COVID certificate.
COVID certificate. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) said that the 10-day average of daily hospitalizations with symptomatic Covid has fallen below 25, which is why the government will be lifting most coronavirus restrictions from Tuesday. The mask obligation will be retained.

The government has agreed to abolish the vaccination passport requirement and the 11 p.m. mandatory closing time for entertainment establishments when the 10-day average of daily hospitalizations with symptomatic falls below 25.

"The long-awaited day has now come. This morning's data puts average hospitalizations at 24.9. While still high, our hospitals can cope with this level of new Covid patients that allows us to lift control measures," Kallas wrote on social media.

The prime minister convened a call-in government sitting to approve the decision to drop the Covid certificates requirement and the 11 p.m. curfew for night clubs and bars.

Kallas said that the obligation to wear a mask in public places will be retained and that vaccination, including with a booster dose, remains strongly recommended.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

