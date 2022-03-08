Kallas: Coronavirus restrictions may be lifted next week

The number of people admitted to hospital in Estonia with severe cases of coronavirus is falling and the government is planning to remove restrictions as soon as it dips below its limit. This could be as soon as next week.

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) wrote on social media on Tuesday that there is likely to be fewer than an average of 25 people admitted to hospital a day with severe covid-19 this week or next.

This is the government's limit to keep hospitals operational.

As soon as this happens, the government will waive the need to show a vaccination certificate in entertainment facilities and abolish early closing times for entertainment facilities.

Today, the average is 31.

The mask restriction will stay in place, she said.

--

