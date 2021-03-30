Health Board: 1,202 new coronavirus cases, 17 deaths

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
A mask on the street in Tallinn's Old Town on March 27, 2021. Source: Helen Wright/ ERR
News

There were 1,202 new cases of coronavirus recorded in Estonia in the last day, the Health Board said on Tuesday. Seventeen people died, which is a new record.

714 of the new cases were in Harju County with 536 of those in Tallinn. 

142 cases were recorded in Ida-Viru County, 56 in Tartu County, 51 in Lääne-Viru County, 34 in Viljandi County, 29 in Pärnu County, 28 in Saare County and 24 in Rapla County.  

There were 19 new positives recorded in Võru County, 17 in Lääne County, 16 in Jõgeva County, 11 in Järva County, eight in Hiiu County, seven in Valga County and six in Põlva County,

There were 40 cases with no information in the population register.

In total, 6,580 tests were analyzed and the positive share was 18.3 percent. The 14-day average is 1344.6 per 100,000 inhabitants,

There are 709 people being treated for coronavirus in hospital, falling from 724 yesterday. In total, 104 new cases were opened yesterday.

In total, 896 people have died after being diagnosed with coronavirus.

The total number of first dose vaccines administered is 196,317 and 61,206 people have received a second dose.

Over the weekend new cases fell to fewer than 1,000 each day, which is like to be because fewer family doctors are open and referring people for testing.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

  • The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.
  • In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.
  • Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.
  • Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.
  • When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.
  • Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.
  • People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

COVID-19 restrictions

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:18

Daily: Ministry COVID-19 personal data bill concerning to inspectorate

10:58

Health Board: 1,202 new coronavirus cases, 17 deaths

10:55

AK: Tourism businesses' state aid open to applications from Tuesday

10:17

27,000 vaccines administered last week, 7 serious side effects reported

09:56

Gallery: 5 Rifles hand over to Mercian Regiment at Tapa

09:23

Justice minister, gynecologists discuss raising age of consent

08:56

Vaccinations for over 65s to take place during Easter Weekend

08:36

Statistics: Retail turnover growth slows in February

07:58

Tartu Toy Museum showcases children's passion for collecting

29.03

Marin: People entering Finland need to quarantine

29.03

Actor Andrus Vaarik leaves Tallinn City Theater after 11 years

29.03

Tallinn applies to become EU Green Capital 2023

29.03

Toomas Alatalu: Estonian who started the ending of the Cold War

29.03

Toomas Sildam: Please speak, Great Silent One

29.03

17 percent of people apply to leave second pillar pension fund

29.03

FIU: Risks increasing in Estonian virtual currency field

29.03

Theater Award winners announced

29.03

Health minister: We will ease restrictions in late-April, early-May

29.03

President Kaljulaid planning official visit to Moldova

29.03

Kontaveit to return early from US tour after loss in Miami

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: