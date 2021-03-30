Health Board: 1,202 new coronavirus cases, 17 deaths

There were 1,202 new cases of coronavirus recorded in Estonia in the last day, the Health Board said on Tuesday. Seventeen people died, which is a new record.

714 of the new cases were in Harju County with 536 of those in Tallinn.

142 cases were recorded in Ida-Viru County, 56 in Tartu County, 51 in Lääne-Viru County, 34 in Viljandi County, 29 in Pärnu County, 28 in Saare County and 24 in Rapla County.

There were 19 new positives recorded in Võru County, 17 in Lääne County, 16 in Jõgeva County, 11 in Järva County, eight in Hiiu County, seven in Valga County and six in Põlva County,

There were 40 cases with no information in the population register.

In total, 6,580 tests were analyzed and the positive share was 18.3 percent. The 14-day average is 1344.6 per 100,000 inhabitants,

There are 709 people being treated for coronavirus in hospital, falling from 724 yesterday. In total, 104 new cases were opened yesterday.

In total, 896 people have died after being diagnosed with coronavirus.

The total number of first dose vaccines administered is 196,317 and 61,206 people have received a second dose.

Over the weekend new cases fell to fewer than 1,000 each day, which is like to be because fewer family doctors are open and referring people for testing.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store.

--

