Coronavirus restriction signs at East Tallinn Central Hospital.
Coronavirus restriction signs at East Tallinn Central Hospital. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
478 cases of coronavirus were diagnosed in the last 24 hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) said on Tuesday. There were eight deaths.

Eight people living with the coronavirus died during the day, four men - aged 69, 74, 81 and 86 - and four women - aged 68, 68, 93 and 94. The number of deaths related to coronavirus in Estonia is now 221.

Of the new cases, 309 were reported in Harju County and 240 of those cases were in Tallinn. Seventy-nine cases were recorded in Ida-Viru County, 24 in Tartu County, eight each in Võru and Lääne counties, six in Pärnu County, five each in Jõgeva and Lääne-Viru counties, four in Viljandi County, three each in Järva, Rapla and Valga, two in Hiiu County and one each in Põlva and Saare counties. Seventeen cases had no information in the population register.

In total, 4,352 tests were analyzed which gives a positive share of 11 percent.

The 14-day infection rate is 571.87 per 100,000 people.

There are 410 people being treated in hospital, 43 people are in intensive care and 21 people are using ventilators. Forty-seven new cases were opened in the last 24 hours.

516 health care workers have now been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Situation by region

More than 25,000 people are currently being monitored by the Health Board

The Northern Regional Department is monitoring more than 16,200 people and 4,179 have coronavirus.

More than 5,300 people are being monitored by the Eastern Regional Department and 1,545 have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The Southern Regional Department is monitoring more than 2,300 people and 697 people are infected.

The Western Regional Department is monitoring more than 1,300 people, 395 of whom are infected with coronavirus.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

  • The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.
  • In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.
  • Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.
  • Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.
  • When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.
  • Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.
  • People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app here. 

--

Editor: Helen Wright

