Health Board: 513 hospitalized patients, 1,190 new cases, 8 deaths

As of Tuesday morning, 513 coronavirus patients are being treated in hospitals across Estonia and 1,190 new cases were recorded in the last day, data from the Health Board shows. There were eight deaths.

There are 365 patients hospitalized in Estonia for a serious case of the coronavirus, of which 256 (70 percent) are unvaccinated and 109 (30 percent) are vaccinated. A total of 513 hospitalized patients have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, 148 are being treated for other illnesses.

In total, 7,836 tests were analyzed with the positive share at 15.2 percent. Of the new cases, 734 (61.6 percent) were unvaccinated and 456 (38.4 percent) had finished the vaccination process.

In total, 752,387 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Estonia, with 784,076 of them having already received their second dose. 5,371 vaccine doses were administered since Monday morning. There have been 20,967 booster doses administered in Estonia.

Estonia's rate of infections per 100,000 inhabitants over the past 14 days now stands at 1,384.03, data from the Health Board shows.

There were eight deaths, involving a 49-year old man, a 62-year old man, a 67-year old woman, a 70-year old woman, a 73-year old man, a 76-year old man, an 82-year old woman, a 91-year old woman. Three of these people were vaccinated. The coronavirus has claimed the lives of 1,477 people in Estonia in total.

513 total patients receiving treatment in hospital, 47 in intensive care

As of Tuesday morning, 513 people are receiving treatment in hospital with 25 under assisted breathing. There are 37 patients in intensive care.

A total of 7,836 primary coronavirus tests were carried out over the past 24 hours with 1,190 returning positive and 6,646 negative – a positive rate of 15.2 percent.

There have been 2,097,590 tests conducted in total since the start of March last year, with 184,509 total cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

161,349 people are considered to have recovered from the novel coronavirus in Estonia with 50,351 (31.2 percent) at least 28 days removed from their last positive test. 110,998 of the total recoveries are closed cases but have not yet had 28 days since their last positive test.

For more data visit koroonakaart, which offers detailed data in Estonian, English and Russian.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!