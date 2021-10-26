PPA finds over 30 cases of forged covid certification

The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) has found over 30 forged coronavirus certificates since August, head of the authority's northern prefecture, Valdo Põder, told ETV current affairs show 'Ringvaade' Monday.

30 examples of fake negative test results were joined by three cases of vaccination certification forgeries, he said.

"Most of the 30 fake test result were found at the airport, where the individual had wanted to depart from," Põder said.

"In three cases, a false covid certificate. implying the person had received the vaccine, was detected."

The PPA has initiated proceedings in all 33 instances, with about 12 resulting in a court case, Põder went on, adding these may result in a criminal conviction.

Authoring a coronavirus certification forgery is not a crime in itself, but trying to use one in order to travel, gain access to a public event etc. most certainly is, Põder added.

The PPA had not yet found any cases of individuals using another person's legitimate coronavirus certification fraudulently, Põder said.

--

