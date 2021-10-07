Health Board: 242 hospitalized patients, 949 new cases, four deaths

As of Thursday morning, 242 patients are being treated in hospitals across Estonia and 949 new cases were recorded in the last day, data from the Health Board shows. Of the hospitalized patients, 169 (69.8 percent) are unvaccinated and 73 (30.2 percent) are vaccinated.

In total, 6,387 tests were analyzed with the positive share at 14.9 percent. Of the new cases, 663 (69.9 percent) were unvaccinated and 286 (30.1 percent) had finished the vaccination cycle.

In total, 763,014 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Estonia, with 714,250 of them having already received their second dose. 2,032 vaccine doses were administered since Wednesday morning.

Estonia's rate of infections per 100,000 inhabitants over the past 14 days now stands at 744.93, data from the Health Board shows.

There were four deaths, involving a 70-year old man, a 76-year old man, a 77-year old man and an 84-year old woman. The coronavirus has claimed the lives of 1,387 people in Estonia in total.

242 people receiving treatment in hospital, 24 in intensive care

As of Thursday morning, 242 people are receiving treatment in hospital with 14 under assisted breathing. There are 24 patients in intensive care.

A total of 6,387 primary coronavirus tests were carried out over the past 24 hours with 949 returning positive and 5,438 negative – a positive rate of 14.9 percent.

There have been 1,958,435 tests conducted in total since the start of March last year, with 161,781 total cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

147,574 people are considered to have recovered from the novel coronavirus in Estonia with 47,473 (32.2 percent) at least 28 days removed from their last positive test. 100,101 of the total recoveries are closed cases but have not yet had 28 days since their last positive test.

For more data visit koroonakaart, which offers detailed data in Estonian, English and Russian.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!